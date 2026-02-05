Russia on India-US Trade Deal: New Delhi Free to Buy Oil From Anyone

Spread the love

Russia has responded to claims surrounding the recently announced India-US trade deal, saying that India remains free to source oil from any supplier it chooses despite U.S. assertions about changes to its energy imports.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov emphasised that India has historically diversified its crude oil purchases and has never been dependent on a single supplier, including Russia. He noted that Moscow has not received any official communication from New Delhi about ceasing Russian oil imports following the U.S. trade announcement.

The remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump touted a bilateral trade agreement with India that reportedly involves adjustments to oil purchases as part of broader tariff and trade negotiations.