AIADMK to protest Over TASMAC workers’ demands

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced a protest rally on February 11 to condemn the DMK‑led government in Tamil Nadu for failing to address the demands of TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) employees, party officials said.

According to the announcement, the protest march will be organised under the banner of the AIADMK’s Anna Labour Union Federation to draw public attention to the grievances of workers associated with TASMAC outlets across the state.

In a statement issued by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the party accused the DMK government of ignoring longstanding demands of TASMAC workers. These include job regularisation and filling of vacant positions, which the party said have been pending despite repeated appeals.

The protest march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Chennai’s Sindhathiripettai area and proceed to the TASMAC headquarters in Egmore, where party leaders and workers will gather to submit a memorandum of demands to the relevant officials.

In its statement, the AIADMK also criticised what it described as the DMK government’s failure to curb crime, including violence against women and rising incidents of murder, robbery and theft. The party said such issues have increased under the current administration’s watch and called on the state government to take stronger action to ensure public safety.

The protest comes amid a broader period of political mobilisation in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with opposition parties stepping up efforts to highlight governance issues and mobilise support ahead of polling. Opposition leaders have been openly critical of the DMK government’s performance on several fronts, including law and order and employment generation.

The AIADMK’s planned rally at Sindhathiripettai is expected to draw workers and party cadres from across Chennai and surrounding districts. Party leaders have urged participants to adhere to peaceful protest guidelines and cooperate with authorities to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.