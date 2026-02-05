Sengottaiyan targets Edappadi K Palaniswami

Spread the love

Senior political leader K.A. Sengottaiyan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), alleging that the former Chief Minister is driven by a fear of defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Sengottaiyan said Palaniswami’s frequent political statements and regular release of election-related announcements reflect his anxiety about losing public support. He claimed that such actions indicate insecurity rather than confidence.

Sengottaiyan further said that the political situation in Tamil Nadu is changing and that people are increasingly looking beyond the two major Dravidian parties for new leadership. According to him, there is a growing sentiment among voters that the state needs an alternative political force.

Referring to Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, Sengottaiyan said other parties are repeatedly targeting him because they are afraid of his rising popularity. He claimed that youth and Tamils living abroad are keenly following developments related to the 2026 Assembly elections.

Stating that the public desire for change is evident across districts, Sengottaiyan asserted that a new political era is approaching in Tamil Nadu and predicted a decisive shift in voter preference in the next elections.