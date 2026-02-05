TN polls: EC officials to visit Chennai 12 Feb

Spread the love

In a significant step towards finalising the preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, Deputy Election Commissioners of the Election Commission of India (ECI) are scheduled to arrive in Chennai on February 12.

The visit comes as the state gears up for its election process, with the final voter list slated to be released on February 17.

According to Election Commission sources, the deputies will stay in Chennai for two days and hold consultations with senior officials including the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnayak, top police officials, district collectors and representatives from central agencies. They are expected to review key arrangements and discuss logistics for voter registration, polling setup and coordination among departments as part of the broader election readiness exercise.

This preparatory visit is typical ahead of major elections, especially with the State Election Commission finalising electoral rolls and special revision efforts already underway across the state. The presence of senior ECI officials underscores the emphasis on smooth, transparent and timely conduct of the election, ensuring that administrative and security frameworks are in place well before polling operations begin.