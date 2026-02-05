DMDK to Receive Nomination Forms in All 234 Assembly Constituencies

Spread the love



The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has announced that it will make nomination forms available for all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 state elections.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said that individuals who wish to contest on a DMDK ticket can collect nomination forms from the party office in Gopalapuram, Chennai, from 10 AM to 5 PM daily. The last date to submit the forms is February 12.

The nomination fee is set at ₹15,000 for general constituencies and ₹10,000 for reserved constituencies.