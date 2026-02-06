India awaits ICC call but ready for Pak clash

Spread the love

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday said his team will travel to Colombo for its ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan even though the neighbouring country has announced a boycott of the game. The Indian skipper did, however, acknowledge that the situation is not easy for those involved in the issue, including the ICC that has warned pakistan of serious consequences. "I feel it is not an easy job. It is not my call. I am sure they (the ICC) might be working out something as well but it has come from the other government or the nation, how can they (the ICC) help as well?" Suryakumar said during the pre-tournament captains' press conference here at the BCCI headquarters. India are scheduled to face the arch-rivals on February 15 but Pakistan's cricket team has been told by its government to skip the game after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland for refusing to play in India on account of "security concerns". "…their (Pakistan's) decision is not in my control. I wish I could take their decisions, but then it is their call," Suryakumar said. "We have been told that we have to play a game there (in Colombo) on (February) 15th. We played them three times in the Asia Cup, we played some good cricket. We won (all the matches) and we were very happy. "Similarly, if we get an opportunity in Colombo, we will definitely play," he added. India will take on the USA in their T20 World Cup opener here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The defending champions and the USA are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands. "Our mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no (to playing against Pakistan). They have. ICC has given the fixture. Our flight is booked and we are going there (to Colombo)," Suryakumar added. He was then asked what his message would be to the powers-that-be who can ensure that the contest between the arch-rivals takes place. In his reply, the Indian captain conceded that the issue at hand is complex but reiterated that his side will "definitely" be there for the game. "I know it will be a difficult situation…But as I said, if we are told and the fixtures are ready, we will definitely go ahead," he added. When asked what his mindset as captain would be given the current situation, Suryakumar said, "The mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no, it has come from them. The ICC has given a fixture, the BCCI and the (Indian) government has decided with the ICC on playing at a neutral venue. "Hamari to flight booked hai Colombo ki bhai, aur ham toh jaa rahe hai… aur baaki udhar dekh lenge (our flight is booked for Colombo and we are going). "The discussion in the team is (also) clear. First, we will play the match on 7th. Then we will go to (New) Delhi (for match against Namibia) and after that we will go to Colombo," he added.