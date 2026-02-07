Faheem Ashraf Heroics Seal Pakistan’s Three-Wicket Win in Colombo

Spread the love

Pakistan pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory over their opponents at the Sinhalese Sports Club, thanks to a blistering unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls from Faheem Ashraf. The win came after Pakistan found themselves in a tricky position during the latter stages of the chase.

Chasing a modest 148, Pakistan started confidently with contributions from Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha. However, the momentum faltered in the middle overs as Babar’s introduction slowed the scoring rate. Farhan was dismissed for 47, and soon after, Babar, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz fell cheaply, leaving Pakistan in a tense spot with the score needing quick runs.

Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi took charge in the death overs. The left-handed Ashraf showcased his power-hitting, particularly in the 19th over, smashing Logan van Beek for 24 runs, reducing the equation to just five needed off the final over. A potential turning point came when Max O’Dowd dropped a chance off Ashraf in the deep, but the Pakistan all-rounder made no mistake thereafter, smashing the winning runs and sealing the victory with style.

Faheem’s cameo under pressure highlighted his ability to perform in crunch situations, earning Pakistan a memorable win in Colombo.