TN Polls: Rahul to Hold Emergency Meeting Tomorrow Over Alliance Issues

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will chair an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss ongoing alliance issues with the DMK‑led coalition ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to party sources.

The meeting is expected to focus on seat‑sharing disagreements, coordination challenges and finalising a common strategy for the alliance as political parties gear up for the polls later this year. Differences between the Congress and the DMK on how to move forward have sparked internal discussions, prompting the urgent consultation.

Senior Congress leaders and representatives from allied parties are likely to attend the session, which aims to resolve misunderstandings and strengthen the opposition bloc in Tamil Nadu. The move comes amid efforts to present a unified front against rival political formations in the state.