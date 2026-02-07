Rajasthan panel stays arrest warrant against Salman Khan

Spread the love

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received interim relief from the (Rajasthan) State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which on Friday stayed the issuance of an arrest warrant against him until a previously issued bailable warrant is duly served.

The order was passed while hearing a revision petition filed by Rajshree Pan Masala and Salman Khan, challenging proceedings initiated by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jaipur II. During the hearing, Salman Khan’s counsel argued that the district commission had issued a bailable warrant without first issuing a summons and was now moving towards issuing an arrest warrant.

Taking note of this, the State Consumer Commission directed the district commission not to issue any arrest warrant until the bailable warrant is properly served. Counsel for Rajshree Pan Masala and Salman Khan further submitted that no contempt of court had been committed.