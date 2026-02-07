Tamil Nadu interim Budget on Feb 17

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu announced that the State Government’s interim budget will be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 17, ahead of the upcoming elections.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, where approval was given to present the interim financial statement for the state. This year’s interim budget session is being convened as the Assembly prepares for elections later in 2026.

At a press briefing, the Speaker said that Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the interim budget on February 17, and details such as the duration of the budget session will be decided by the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee.

An interim budget typically provides for government expenditure and essential allocations until a full budget can be passed after elections, ensuring continuity of state operations during the transition period.

This year’s presentation will be closely watched for indications of the state government’s priorities and spending plans ahead of the polls. Analysts say the interim document may also reflect welfare commitments and sectoral focus areas that could garner public support in the coming election campaign.

The Assembly session is expected to draw attention from political observers, legislators, and stakeholders across Tamil Nadu, as parties gear up for the electoral contest later in 2026.