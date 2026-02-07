Breakfast scheme for Kovai sanitation workers 9 Feb

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the free breakfast scheme for sanitation workers in Coimbatore, making Kovai the lead city for the rollout of the new welfare initiative on February 9.

The scheme aims to provide nutritious morning meals to sanitation workers, recognising their critical role in maintaining public health and urban cleanliness. By ensuring a healthy start to the day, the government hopes to improve both the well-being and work efficiency of frontline workers who begin duties early in the morning.

The breakfast scheme is part of the DMK government’s broader focus on inclusive welfare measures for essential workers, reinforcing its commitment to social justice and worker dignity. The programme is expected to be expanded across Tamil Nadu in phases after the Coimbatore launch.