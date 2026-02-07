DMK to be blamed for alliance confusion: Karti Chidambaram

Spread the love

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of being responsible for the continuing confusion within the ruling alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress district office in Pudukottai, he said that the lack of a formal talks committee from the DMK has prolonged uncertainties and disagreements between partners.

Chidambaram noted that while the DMK and Congress are both part of the INDIA alliance, key discussions over seat sharing and alliance structure have yet to be finalised. He stressed that if the DMK had set up a negotiation panel sooner, much of the current friction could have been avoided. “For the past two months, conversations and confusion between Congress and DMK leaders continue because the DMK has not formed a talks committee,” he said, urging the Dravidian major to take prompt action to resolve differences.

The MP also reflected on national politics, saying that nothing substantial has happened in Parliament when opposition members are not allowed to speak. He highlighted the need for greater cooperation across parties and reiterated that a strong alliance is crucial for future electoral success. Chidambaram added that a unified front between the DMK and Congress, based on mutual dialogue and agreed terms, is the best way forward in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

While some Congress leaders have publicly voiced concerns about alliance coordination, the party continues to reaffirm its commitment to the DMK-led coalition at both the state and national levels.