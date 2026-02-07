T20 WC: India eyes winning start against USA

Spread the love

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway, defending champions India are aiming for a strong start in their opening match against the United States at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

The clash marks India’s first step in a packed Group A schedule that includes matches against Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands later in the tournament.

However, India’s preparations have been impacted by a fitness concern, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah now doubtful for the opener after missing training due to a mild fever.

The team management is reportedly reluctant to take risks with their key bowler at the outset of a long campaign, and if Bumrah is unavailable, Mohammed Siraj — who recently joined the squad — is expected to replace him in the playing XI.

Despite this uncertainty, India’s squad still features a strong mix of batting and bowling options, and the focus remains on securing an early winning momentum in the tournament.