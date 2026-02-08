Stalin Urges Modi to Release Funds for Key Railway Projects

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Union Government to release pending funds and accelerate land acquisition payments for several major railway projects in Tamil Nadu, according to an official release.

In his letter, Stalin highlighted that while land acquisition work has been completed for most railway initiatives, five important schemes are still stalled because the Railway Ministry has not issued the necessary Land Plan Schedules (LPS) and released funds on time.

He stressed that timely compensation to landowners is critical to complete these works without further delays.