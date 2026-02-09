TNPSC CoE transferred after Group II exam chaos

Spread the love

Following the chaos that led to the cancellation of the Group II and Group II-A main examinations, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Controller of Examinations, A Shanmuga Sundaram, has been transferred, sources said. P Sri Venkata Priya has been appointed as the new Controller of Examinations, according to sources.

The State government ordered the transfer after candidates and several political parties strongly criticised the Commission over the large-scale mismanagement that resulted in the scrapping of the examination across Tamil Nadu, sources added.

AIADMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundarajan, Annamalai among others have strongly criticised the postponement of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 and 2A Main Examinations.