Congress is firmly part of the DMK-led alliance, says TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai has said that DMK leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has the magnanimity to offer both a share in power and the constituencies that the Congress is requesting as parties prepare for the upcoming elections. He made the remarks at a public event, emphasising the cooperative nature of the DMK-Congress alliance and his confidence in the alliance’s internal discussions on power and seats.

Selvaperunthagai reiterated that the Congress is firmly part of the DMK-led alliance, with no disagreements at the state level over alliance functioning or seat allocations. He said that decisions on the number of seats and power-sharing arrangements are being handled by the All India Congress Committee in consultation with the DMK leadership and that the constituencies the Congress has asked for “will definitely be given.”

He stressed that the alliance is progressing smoothly and dismissed suggestions of friction, adding that Stalin’s willingness to accommodate Congress’s requests shows his statesmanship and commitment to alliance unity ahead of the polls.