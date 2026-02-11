Stalin Rejects Congress Demand for Power Sharing in Tamil Nadu

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has rejected the Congress party’s demand for power sharing in the state, saying such an arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion organised by India Today, Stalin responded to a question on the Congress demand and made the DMK’s position clear. “Power sharing will not suit Tamil Nadu,” he said, ruling out any formal arrangement to share power with alliance partners.

The Congress, the principal ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu, has been pressing for power sharing for some time. Congress leaders have argued that as a key partner in the ruling alliance, the party should have a greater role in governance and decision-making.

Despite the repeated demand, Stalin’s remarks indicate that the DMK is unwilling to change the existing structure. The DMK has traditionally led alliance governments in the state with a dominant role, offering space to allies but not agreeing to formal power-sharing mechanisms.

Stalin’s clear rejection is seen as an attempt to settle the issue amid growing political discussions within the alliance, even as the DMK and Congress continue to work together at the national level.