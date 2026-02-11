England ready for WI challenge Mumbai

Spread the love

England Set to Clash with West Indies in Group C T20 World Cup Match Mumbai, Feb 11, 2026 — England and West Indies are set to face off in the 15th match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a key Group C encounter that could shape both teams’ progress to the Super Eights. The match will begin at 7 pm IST under lights at the iconic venue. England arrive with mixed fortunes after a close win over Nepal, while West Indies showed their power with dominant batting in the group’s earlier matches. Both sides possess explosive hitters and skilled bowlers, making this contest one to watch for fans seeking high-octane T20 action. The match also rekindles memories of past World Cup clashes between the two sides, including historic meetings at the same venue. Conditions at Wankhede, where dew can influence evening play, may be an important factor, particularly if batting under lights. With both teams eager to secure a victory to bolster their qualification chances, expect an intense battle between two of the format’s most entertaining sides.