Skybags partners with CSK

Skybags, the youth-focused luggage and backpack brand from VIP Industries Limited, has been named the Official Luggage Partner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2026 season, marking the brand’s first strategic foray into sports partnerships. As part of the collaboration, Skybags has launched an official licensed range of co-branded luggage and backpacks that reflect CSK’s iconic identity while catering to modern travellers and fans alike. The collection, designed to combine style with functionality, will be available across over 500 retail outlets nationwide, major e-commerce platforms, and through CSK’s own digital channels. Skybags’ entry into cricket merchandising underscores the brand’s efforts to connect with younger, sports-enthusiastic consumers and enhance fan engagement throughout the season. CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan welcomed Skybags to the team, expressing confidence that the partnership will deepen the connection between fans and the franchise.