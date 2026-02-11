Kiwis decimate UAE

Spread the love

Unbeaten half-centuries from Tim Seifert and Finn Allen powered New Zealand to a dominant 10-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in their Group D clash in Chennai on Tuesday. Seifert bludgeoned an unbeaten 99 off just 42 balls, including a six to seal back-to-back wins for New Zealand, while Allen finished unbeaten on 84 off 50 balls. Chasing 174 for the win, the Kiwis crossed the finishing line with 28 balls to spare, ending on a massive 183/0. Seifert and Allen’s partnership is the highest for any wicket at T20 World Cups. Earlier, Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu slammed half-centuries to power the UAE to a competitive total of 173/6. UAE captain Waseem was unbeaten on 66 off 45 balls, while Sharafu scored a 47-ball 55. For New Zealand, Matt Henry returned figures of 2/37.