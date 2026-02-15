Good Morning With Filter Coffee

​The steam from your mug this morning carries the scent of burning oil lamps and the high-decibel hum of a political sphere in a rare state of “apologetic” tension. It’s Sunday, February 15, 2026. Today, the state is divided between a spiritual “Night of the Four Prahars” and the fallout of a “Saffron” remark that has shifted the focus from the ballot box to the dignity of the screen.

The Great Night: Mahashivratri in the Temples

​The top headline in your cuppa today is the nationwide celebration of Mahashivratri. While some hubs command the cameras, the true “Dravidian” devotion is unfolding at the historic shrines.

​Madurai Meenakshi Amman: The HR&CE department has organized a full-night cultural and spiritual blitz. Starting at 6:00 PM, expect Mangala Isai, followed by Thirumurai recitals. The night will feature Bharatanatyam performances continuing until 5:00 AM Monday.

​The Big Temple (Thanjavur): The Brahan Natyanjali festival is in peak gear at the Brihadeeswarar Temple. Dancers from across the globe are offering their “Anjali” to the Cosmic Dancer. It’s a UNESCO-scale spiritual marathon where the architecture meets the Abhinaya.

​Tiruvannamalai & Trichy: At the Annamalaiyar Temple, the Girivalam path is already seeing a surge of barefoot devotees. Meanwhile, at Thiruvanaikaval, the Jambukeswarar temple is prepping for the Four Prahar pujas, starting at 6:23 PM tonight.

The “Nainar” Fallout: The Backlash Update

​The political lobby is staring at its cup with intense focus today, waiting for the first “Post-Controversy” move from the BJP.

​The Jolt: Following Nainar Nagenthran’s “inexperienced” jibe and his personal remark involving Vijay and Trisha yesterday, the “Angst” is universal.

​The Reaction: DMK’s Kanimozhi has already branded it “low-level politics.” Today, the TVK cadre is reportedly planning “silent protests” in several districts. For the BJP, today is about “Damage Control”—watch for a potential clarification or a strategic silence as they try to pivot back to the “DMK Failure” narrative.

The “RISE” Conclave: Innovation at the Grassroots

​On the industrial front, Chennai hosts a major intellectual huddle today.

​The Event: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh is in the city to inaugurate the CSIR RISE Conclave 2026.

​The Scale: Hosted at CSIR-CLRI, this two-day event (Feb 14-15) is showcasing 100+ startups. Today, several “Umbrella MoUs” are expected to be signed between CSIR and academic institutions to strengthen the state’s innovation “Engine.”

​

The “Whistle” Vigil: Vetting Sunday

​For Vijay’s TVK, today is a day of administrative “Action” following the Salem meeting.

​The Work: Today, the screening committees are reportedly in a “pucca” session, filtering the thousands of ticket applications downloaded over the weekend.

​The Strategy: The “Nayagan” is using this Sunday to consolidate the “Western Fortress” gains from Salem, aiming to announce the first “Shortlist” of candidates before the state budget on Feb 17.

​

Weather: The Humidity Haze

​In Chennai, your cuppa stays warm in a typical February humidity.

​The Forecast: Expect a mostly sunny Sunday with a high of 28°C.

​The Jolt: With humidity at 69% and a mild north wind, it’s a “Hydration Hedge” day—especially if you’re planning to stay awake for the temple vigils tonight.

​The Morning Mantra: The lamps are lit in the temples, the startups are at the conclave, and the star is vetting his co-stars. Today, the brew is about the quiet resilience of tradition and the loud friction of transition.