Stalin Urges Centre to Repatriate Released Fishermen From Sri Lanka

Spread the love

M. K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urging urgent action to ensure that Tamil Nadu fishermen recently released by a Sri Lankan court are brought back home without delay.

In his letter, Stalin pointed out that 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy in late 2025. A Jaffna court subsequently ordered nine of them to be released on 3 February 2026, but because of procedural delays, they continue to be held at the Mirihana Detention Centre, unable to return to India.

Stalin highlighted the hardship faced by the released fishermen and the distress experienced by their families due to the prolonged detention. He requested that the External Affairs Ministry take all necessary diplomatic and administrative steps to expedite their repatriation at the earliest.