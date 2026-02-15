Former AIADMK Minister Nilofer Kafeel Joins DMK

Spread the love

Former AIADMK minister Nilofer Kafeel has joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), marking a significant political shift ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Nilofer Kafeel, who previously served as Labour Welfare Minister in the AIADMK government and represented the Vaniyambadi constituency, formally resigned from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) before joining the ruling party. She was inducted into the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at a party event.