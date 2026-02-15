T20 World Cup: India Face Pakistan in High-Stakes Colombo Clash today

Spread the love

India will renew their fierce rivalry with Pakistan in a marquee T20 World Cup encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium today, with rain threatening to play spoilsport.

After weeks of political tension and uncertainty, Pakistan agreed to play the fixture, ending a brief boycott stand and ensuring the much-anticipated clash goes ahead in Colombo. The match has drawn massive attention across South Asia.

India’s key concern is the fitness of Abhishek Sharma, who missed the previous game due to illness.

The team management may consider options such as Sanju Samson or Washington Sundar if he is unavailable. The spin-friendly surface could also bring Kuldeep Yadav into the equation.

India’s middle order has shown brief signs of vulnerability despite strong performances from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya.

With four points already secured, India will aim for a more complete team effort against a well-prepared Pakistan side.