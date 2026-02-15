Spiritual celebrations across the country for Maha Shivaratri today

Spread the love

Temples dedicated to Lord Shiva across India are witnessing massive crowds today as devotees celebrate Maha Shivaratri with deep devotion and spiritual fervour.

In Tamil Nadu, special celebrations are underway at prominent Shiva temples including the Thanjavur Brihadeeswarar Temple, Mylapore Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Kanchi Ekambareswarar Temple, and Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar Temple.

At these temples, special aaru kaala poojas (six-time rituals) are being performed. Elaborate abhishekam rituals with milk, honey, and sacred offerings are taking place, while hymns and Thevaram chants echo through temple corridors. Devotees have been thronging in large numbers since early morning, with many observing day-long fasts.

Authorities have made elaborate security, crowd management and traffic arrangements to ensure smooth darshan for lakhs of worshippers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion. He is scheduled to participate in the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore later today.

Significance of Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri, meaning “The Great Night of Shiva,” symbolises the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is also believed to mark the night when Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation and destruction — the Tandava.

Devotees believe that sincere prayers and fasting on this sacred night wash away sins, grant inner peace, and pave the way for spiritual awakening. The festival represents victory over darkness and ignorance, reminding believers that faith is stronger than fear.

From grand temples to small village shrines, the chant of “Om Namah Shivaya” resonates across the country.