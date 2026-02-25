Amrit Bharat, Express train services for TN from March 1

Tamil Nadu’s railway network is set for a major expansion with the launch of new Amrit Bharat and express train services from Madurai on March 1, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Madurai and virtually flag off the new trains, marking a significant step in strengthening long-distance rail connectivity across the state and beyond.

The new services include:

Tambaram – Mangaluru Amrit Bharat

Coimbatore – Dhanbad Amrit Bharat

Nagercoil – Charlapalli Amrit Bharat

Rameswaram – Mangaluru Express

These additions are aimed at improving travel options for passengers and reducing journey times across key routes connecting southern Tamil Nadu to northern and western regions of India.

Alongside new train services, several stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will be dedicated to the nation. The stations set for dedication include: Pollachi, Karaikkudi Junction, Srivilliputtur, Tiruvarur, Manapparai, Morappur, Bomidi, and Sholavandan. These upgraded stations feature modern amenities to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

In Chennai, the MSB–MS 4th Line (4.3 km) between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore will also be inaugurated, aiming to ease congestion and improve punctuality on one of the city’s busiest suburban routes.

Railway officials described these developments as a “major boost” for Tamil Nadu’s rail infrastructure, highlighting the combination of enhanced train services, redeveloped stations, and upgraded suburban lines as part of a broader strategy to improve connectivity and passenger experience across the state.