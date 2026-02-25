Gold prices rise in Chennai

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu witnessed an increase today with both 22‑carat and 24‑carat gold recording notable gains in major cities across the state.

In Chennai, the price of 24‑carat gold rose to ₹6,980 per gram, while 22‑carat gold was traded at ₹6,415 per gram. Similarly, in Coimbatore, 24‑carat gold was valued at ₹6,965 per gram, and 22‑carat gold was quoted at ₹6,400 per gram. In Madurai, the 24‑carat variant was sold at ₹6,960 per gram, with 22‑carat gold priced at ₹6,395 per gram.

Silver rates also saw an upward trend, with the price of silver being recorded at ₹95 per gram across the region.

The movement in gold prices reflects continuing demand and fluctuating trends in the global and domestic bullion markets. Buyers and investors are advised to consider current rates before making purchases.