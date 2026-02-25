AIADMK writes to Vigilance department, Questions lack of FIR against KN Nehru

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has formally approached the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, urging investigation into alleged corruption within the ruling DMK government, while specifically questioning why no FIR has been filed against senior minister KN Nehru, despite a directive from the Madras High Court.

In its letter, the AIADMK accused DMK leaders and officials of irregularities in awarding government contracts and public projects, claiming financial misappropriation and lack of transparency. The party said that, although the High Court had instructed the authorities to register an FIR against KN Nehru over certain allegations, no action had been taken so far, raising questions about political interference and selective accountability.

The opposition also highlighted other cases suggesting a pattern of misuse of power and urged the Vigilance Department to act swiftly. Documentary evidence and eyewitness accounts were submitted alongside the letter to support their claims. AIADMK leaders emphasised that the people of Tamil Nadu deserve a corruption-free administration and that political accountability must be upheld, particularly as the state heads toward Assembly elections.

The move marks a sharper confrontation between AIADMK and DMK, with corruption, governance, and judicial compliance emerging as central issues in the electoral discourse.