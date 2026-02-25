Stalin hits out at AIADMK‑BJP alliance

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched a piercing critique of the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during a government event in Kanyakumari, framing their political conduct as hollow and detrimental to the state’s progress.

Addressing a gathering where disability welfare support and public works were inaugurated, Stalin accused the AIADMK‑BJP combine of engaging in “empty political rhetoric.” He described their alliance as “zero plus zero equals zero,” implying that a partnership with no meaningful agenda cannot yield any benefit or positive outcome. Stalin argued that where the BJP is present at the centre, states do not see real development, and where a state has made progress, the BJP has historically not been in power — a claim intended to highlight his belief that central policies under the BJP have not benefited Tamil Nadu’s growth.

Stalin also criticised attempts by the opposition to politicise welfare schemes and alleged that efforts were made to halt women’s empowerment benefits on the pretext of elections. He stated that the BJP‑led central government has done little for Tamil Nadu and pointed to infrastructure disparities — noting that while metro projects in other states like Gujarat receive approval, similar proposals for Tamil Nadu are delayed. By drawing attention to these issues, Stalin accused the opposition of not safeguarding the state’s interests at the national level.

Stalin further highlighted the achievements of his government in areas such as education, healthcare, and social welfare, asserting that Tamil Nadu has witnessed significant progress under the DMK’s leadership. He pointed to initiatives like subsidised housing, women’s self-help programmes, and improvements in rural infrastructure as evidence of a government that delivers results rather than indulging in political theatrics. Emphasising accountability and transparency, Stalin urged voters to distinguish between performative politics and tangible development, reinforcing the DMK’s narrative of governance-focused leadership ahead of the elections.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underscore the deepening political contest ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with rival parties trading barbs over governance records and development priorities. Stalin’s focus on contrasting the ruling alliance’s performance with that of the AIADMK and BJP reveals an effort to frame the electoral debate around competence, regional interests and the direction of future growth in Tamil Nadu.