Ramadoss writes to PMK cadres, Urges unity & patience

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss has written an emotional letter to party cadres, calling for unity, discipline and unwavering commitment amid the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu.

In his message, Ramadoss acknowledged that some workers may feel uncertainty due to recent political developments, but stressed that confusion should not weaken their resolve.

He reminded cadres of the party’s long history of struggles and achievements, stating that PMK has always moved forward through perseverance and collective effort.

He emphasised that temporary challenges should not distract the party from its larger social and political goals.

Using strong metaphors, Ramadoss cautioned party workers against being influenced by short-term political temptations.

He urged them to stay loyal to the party’s ideology and leadership, assuring that strategic decisions would be taken in the best interest of the movement.

Reiterating his commitment to constant communication with cadres, he expressed confidence that unity and patience would help the party emerge stronger in the upcoming political phase.