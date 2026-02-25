Rajinikanth should have starred in Thaai Kizhavi: Radhika

Radhika Sarathkumar has stirred conversation in the Tamil film industry with her remarks on the casting choices for the film Thaai Kizhavi. Speaking recently, Radhika Sarathkumar expressed her belief that superstardom Rajinikanth should have been part of the project, suggesting that the makers’ decision to change the lead character from a male to a female role was a departure from her original vision.

Radhika Sarathkumar noted that while the film’s focus on a female protagonist reflects evolving trends in cinema and offers a strong platform for women in pivotal roles, she personally felt that Rajinikanth’s presence could have brought a unique dimension to the story. Her comments reflect a broader discussion within the industry over balancing star power with creative experimentation.

She emphasised her admiration for the choices being made to foreground talented women artists, but reiterated that Thaai Kizhavi — in her view — held potential as a vehicle for a male superstar. Radhika Sarathkumar’s perspective has ignited renewed interest in the project’s development and casting, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film’s eventual release.