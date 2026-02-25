Close Menu
Wednesday, February 25
ENTERTAINMENT

Romeo Pictures to release Meera Kathiravan’s Habeebi worldwide

Producer-distributor Raahul of Romeo Pictures is set to release the Tamil film Habeebi worldwide, adding another notable project to his banner known for backing both commercial entertainers and content-driven cinema.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Meera Kathiravan, Habeebi — which translates to “My Beloved” — is described as a heartfelt portrayal of the life, culture and emotional world of Tamil Muslims. Known for socially resonant films like Aval Peyar Tamilarasi and Vizhitthiru, Meera Kathiravan brings a deeply personal vision to this project. The film features fresh faces, with Kasturi Raja playing a pivotal role, and music composed by Sam C. S..
One of the film’s pre-release highlights is the recreation of the iconic voice of legendary singer Nagore E. M. Hanifa using artificial intelligence for the song “Vallone”, written by Yugabharathi. With a comprehensive marketing campaign planned, the makers have announced that details regarding the trailer, audio launch and theatrical release date will be revealed soon.
