South Africa Crush West Indies by Nine Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton delivered a sensational unbeaten partnership to power South Africa to a resounding nine-wicket victory over the West Indies in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a target of 177, the Proteas dominated from the start, punishing the West Indian bowlers with aggressive strokeplay. Markram remained unbeaten on 82, while Rickelton contributed a solid 45 not out. Earlier, Quinton de Kock set the tone with a fiery 47 off just 24 deliveries, giving South Africa a flying start.

This comprehensive win moves South Africa closer to securing a semifinal berth and also strengthens India’s prospects in the tournament.