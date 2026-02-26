India beats Zimbabwe by 72 runs as batting firepower roars back

India stormed back to winning ways with a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe after posting a mammoth 256/4 — a total that proved far beyond their opponents’ reach. It was a night when the Indian batting unit finally clicked in unison, delivering a record-breaking performance that lit up the contest.

Zimbabwe’s campaign came to an end despite a brave and unbeaten 97 from opener Brian Bennett, who capped off a memorable personal tournament with yet another fluent knock. However, the towering target left his side with too much to do.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh led the charge, claiming three key wickets to ensure there were no late surprises.

The standout performer of the night was Hardik Pandya, who was named Player of the Match for his explosive unbeaten half-century and impactful all-round display.

India’s 256/4 is now their highest-ever total at a T20 World Cup and the second-highest in their T20I history. The innings featured a staggering 17 sixes, underlining the aggressive intent throughout.

The charge was set up at the top by Abhishek Sharma, who rediscovered his rhythm with a fluent knock. Quickfire cameos from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav kept the momentum intact before the late fireworks took the game away from Zimbabwe.

Pandya smashed an unbeaten 50, while Tilak Varma produced a breathtaking 44* off just 16 deliveries, dismantling the bowling attack in the death overs.

It was a complete batting exhibition from India — power, precision, and relentless intent — ensuring a dominant finish while Zimbabwe bowed out with pride.