Pakistan Launches Airstrikes in Multiple Afghan Cities, Tensions Soar

Pakistan carried out a series of airstrikes across multiple cities in Afghanistan, including Kabul, Kandahar, and parts of Paktia Province, sharply escalating tensions between the two neighbours.

According to Pakistani authorities, the strikes targeted militant hideouts and infrastructure allegedly linked to cross-border attacks on Pakistani security forces. Islamabad stated that the operation was launched in response to what it described as repeated provocations and unprovoked firing from Afghan territory.

The Afghan Taliban administration strongly condemned the airstrikes, calling them a violation of the country’s sovereignty. Officials in Kabul claimed that civilian areas were affected and warned of consequences if such actions continue.

Heavy exchanges were also reported along the volatile Durand Line border, with both sides accusing each other of initiating hostilities.