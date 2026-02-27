US sends advanced F22 stealth jets to Israel amid Iran standoff

The United States has deployed advanced F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets to Israel amid escalating tensions with Iran.

The rare deployment of the fifth-generation air superiority jets comes at a time of heightened regional uncertainty and sensitive diplomatic discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme. The F-22 Raptors, known for their stealth capabilities, advanced avionics and air combat dominance, are considered among the most sophisticated fighter aircraft in the world.

The move is seen as a strong signal of Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security and its intent to deter any potential aggression. While officials describe the deployment as precautionary and defensive, it underscores the seriousness of the current geopolitical climate in the Middle East.