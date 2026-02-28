Chaos at Abu Dhabi Airport: Passengers Stranded as Airspace Shut After Iran Attack

Thousands of travellers were stranded at Abu Dhabi International Airport after the UAE temporarily closed its airspace amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The shutdown followed major military strikes on Iran, with Tehran responding by launching missiles, prompting precautionary measures across the Gulf.

Airspace Shutdown Disrupts Flights

The UAE’s aviation authorities announced the temporary closure of airspace, halting all inbound and outbound flights at Abu Dhabi and nearby airports. Several airlines canceled or delayed flights, and many international carriers diverted aircraft to other destinations to ensure passenger safety.

Passengers Describe Chaos

Travelers at the airport described confusion and anxiety as operations came to an abrupt stop. Alarms sounded across the terminals, security personnel were present in large numbers, and many passengers had no clear information on when flights would resume. Authorities advised people to stay inside the terminals for their safety.

Regional and Global Disruptions

The airspace closure affected neighboring countries as well, forcing cancellations and diversions across the Middle East. Flights connecting Europe, India, and North America to the Gulf faced major delays, with airlines warning of continued disruptions until the situation stabilizes.

Safety Measures

Officials emphasized that the closure is a precautionary step amid heightened military risk. Travelers were urged to monitor airline updates and avoid traveling to airports unless flights are confirmed.