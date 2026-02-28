India Urges Restraint, Calls for Civilian Safety Amid Middle East Tensions

India on Saturday expressed serious concern over the escalating situation in West Asia, particularly in Iran and the wider Gulf region, following recent military strikes by the United States and Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi is closely monitoring developments and their potential impact on regional peace and stability.

In an official statement, the MEA said, “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.” The statement highlighted the importance of preventing further aggravation of tensions while ensuring the protection of ordinary citizens caught in the conflict.

The government emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable paths to de-escalation, urging all parties to return to peaceful engagement. India’s call reflects its longstanding stance on promoting stability in the Middle East and safeguarding civilian lives during periods of regional conflict.

As the situation continues to unfold, India has reiterated the need for measured responses and international cooperation to prevent further destabilisation of the Gulf region.