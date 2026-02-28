Deadly US-Israeli Strikes on Iran Leave Over 200 Dead, Hundreds Injured

At least 201 people have been killed and 747 injured across Iran following coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes, state media reported. The attacks struck 24 provinces, causing widespread casualties and significant structural damage throughout the country.

Scale of Destruction

The strikes targeted multiple military and strategic installations in provinces including Tehran, Isfahan, and Kermanshah. Buildings were damaged, roads were disrupted, and emergency services have been mobilized to aid the injured and recover the deceased. Hospitals across affected areas are reportedly overwhelmed with casualties.

Official Condemnation

Iranian authorities have condemned the attacks as “illegal and unprovoked,” describing the action as a blatant violation of international law. Officials warned that further retaliation could follow, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict.

Humanitarian Impact

The Iranian Red Crescent has been coordinating relief efforts, providing medical aid, and assisting displaced residents. Civilians in densely populated urban areas were among the hardest hit, highlighting the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

Regional Tensions Rise

The strikes mark a major escalation in US-Israel-Iran tensions, raising fears of wider conflict in the Middle East. Regional neighbors are reportedly on high alert, with air defense systems activated and emergency measures implemented in several Gulf countries.

The situation remains fluid, with officials warning of continued danger and urging citizens to stay informed and take necessary precautions.