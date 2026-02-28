Pakistan Bow Out of T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Thrilling Win Over Sri Lanka

Pakistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026 despite a thrilling five-run victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight Group 2 match on Saturday. The team, led by Salman Agha, finished tied on three points with New Zealand, but the Kiwis advanced to the semi-finals thanks to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Pakistan’s exit was confirmed once Sri Lanka reached 148 runs in their chase of 213, making it mathematically impossible for them to surpass New Zealand’s NRR even if they completed a win.

Invited to bat first, Pakistan posted 212 for 8 in 20 overs, propelled by a record-breaking partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. The duo added 176 runs for the opening wicket, the highest opening stand in the tournament’s history.

Farhan’s masterclass saw him smash 100 off 60 balls, becoming the first player to score two centuries in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, while Fakhar Zaman contributed a blistering 84 off 42 balls. Their performance gave Pakistan a formidable total, putting them in a strong position.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka almost pulled off a miraculous chase, playing a stunning innings of 76 not out off 31 balls. Shanaka’s final over cameo included a four followed by a hat-trick of sixes off Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, thrilling fans and keeping his side alive until the last moments. However, it was not enough, as Pakistan managed to defend a narrow five-run margin.