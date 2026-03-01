UN chief condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the U.S.–Israeli airstrikes on Iran and urged an immediate return to negotiations “to pull the region, and our world, back from the brink.”

Addressing an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday, Guterres said every effort must be made to avoid further escalation. “The alternative,” he cautioned, “is the risk of a broader conflict with serious consequences for civilians and the stability of the region.”

Meanwhile, a US envoy to the United Nations told the UN that meaningful diplomacy with Iran cannot succeed if there is no genuine willingness to halt acts of aggression, reflecting growing frustration in Washington amid stalled talks and mounting tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program. The envoy told diplomats that trust is essential for negotiated progress and warned that continued hostilities and military actions undermine prospects for peace