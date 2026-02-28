Union Minister Piyush Goyal Targets DMK Ahead of PM Modi’s Madurai Rally

Union Minister Piyush Goyal sharply criticized the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) during a media interaction in Madurai, declaring that it was time to remove the “corrupt” DMK government from power.

Minister Goyal is in Madurai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mass rally scheduled for tomorrow, which will be held at Mandela Nagar Grounds near Ring Road. The rally is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign campaign, where several central government projects, including railway and jewelry initiatives, will be inaugurated. Preparations for stage setup and arrangements at the venue are ongoing, and the Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Thirupparamkundram Temple for darshan.

Speaking to reporters, Goyal criticized DMK leadership for betraying the legacy of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, accusing O Panneerselvam of metaphorically “stabbing her in the back.” He said, “The people of Tamil Nadu will never forgive O Panneerselvam. The DMK government has destroyed Tamil culture, heritage, and devotion. It is humiliating that the sacred lamp is not lit atop Thiruparankundram Hill.”

Goyal emphasized the alliance between All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describing it as a “family-like bond” and expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu will bring back leadership reminiscent of M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. “The people will ensure a victory for the NDA alliance,” he asserted.

Preparations for tomorrow’s rally are in full swing, with local authorities coordinating security, crowd management, and logistics to accommodate a large turnout at the venue.

This visit highlights the BJP’s intensified campaign strategy in Tamil Nadu, targeting the DMK government ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.