Iran Confirms Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei, Declares 40-Day Mourning

Iran on Sunday confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s Supreme Leader, was killed in coordinated US–Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, marking one of the most dramatic escalations in Middle East tensions in decades.

The announcement followed a wave of attacks carried out under a US-led operation reportedly codenamed “Epic Fury.” Israel described the strikes as pre-emptive measures targeting key military and strategic installations in Iran.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had carried out what he called a “major combat operation,” as explosions were reported across several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. The strikes are said to have hit high-level command structures and critical infrastructure.