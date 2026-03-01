Russia Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran as ‘Pre-Planned Aggression’

Russia strongly condemned the joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran, calling them a “pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression” against a sovereign United Nations member state.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Russian Foreign Ministry demanded an immediate halt to the military campaign and urged all parties to return to diplomatic dialogue. The ministry also accused the United States and Israel of using concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme as a pretext to pursue regime change in Tehran.

The statement emphasized that such unilateral military actions risk further destabilizing the Middle East and undermining international law. Russia called on the global community to support peaceful resolutions and cautioned against allowing the situation to escalate into a wider regional conflict.