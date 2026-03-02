From Dugout Doubts to WC Destiny: Sanju Samson’s Night of Redemption

They say life rewards the most persistent. On Sunday night, that truth found its finest expression in Sanju Samson.

For years, Samson’s journey in Indian cricket has been a tale of promise, setbacks and quiet resilience. Once India’s first-choice opener in the format, he endured a dip in form, registered low scores and soon found himself sidelined.

The team management turned to Shubman Gill, pushing Samson down the order before eventually dropping him altogether. When the T20 World Cup began, Samson was not even in the starting XI.

It took a heavy defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad for India to rethink their combination and bring him back. Through it all, Samson cut a solitary figure in the dugout — often seen sitting alone, a faint smile on his face, never letting disappointment show. His talent was never in doubt. What critics questioned was his temperament.

On the biggest stage, in a high-pressure chase, he answered them all.

India stormed into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a thrilling five-wicket win over West Indies, chasing down 196 on Sunday. At the heart of the victory was Samson’s sublime 97 at the top of the order — an innings that was as much about character as it was about class. Chasing 196, India needed composure more than chaos.

Samson delivered exactly that. There was no reckless hitting, no blind aggression. Instead, he played proper cricketing shots — crisp drives, elegant cuts and controlled pulls — finding gaps with clinical precision. He never resorted to wild slogs, never hurried his strokes. Each ball was treated on merit, the chase calculated with clarity and calm.

In a format often defined by brute force, Samson’s knock was a throwback to classical batsmanship blended with modern tempo. He anchored the innings with assurance, ensuring the required rate never spiralled out of control.

Even as wickets fell at the other end, he remained unflustered, guiding India home with five wickets to spare.

With the win, India set up a semi-final clash against the England cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

For Samson, this was more than just a match-winning innings. It was redemption. A decade into his international career, after years of fluctuating fortunes, he finally had his defining World Cup moment.

His talent was never the issue. On this night, his temperament shone brighter than ever.