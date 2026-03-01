India Beats West Indies by 5 Wickets; Sanju Samson’s 97 Powers Men in Blue into Semis to Face England

India stormed into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a thrilling five-wicket win over West Indies, riding on a sensational 97 from opener Sanju Samson in a tense chase of 196 on Sunday.

Chasing 196, Samson produced a top knock at the top of the order, anchoring the innings with flair and composure. His 97-run masterclass kept India in control of the steep target and ensured the Men in Blue crossed the line with five wickets in hand. With this victory, India sealed their place in the semi-finals, where they will take on England cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier in the evening, West Indies posted a competitive 195 for four in their must-win Super 8 clash at the Eden Gardens. Sent in to bat, the Caribbean side got off to a solid start with Roston Chase (40) and Shai Hope (32) stitching together a 68-run opening partnership.

The breakthrough came when Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Hope, ending the threatening stand. Despite that setback, West Indies maintained momentum through the middle overs.

India fought back through disciplined spells, with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a crucial burst. The pace spearhead picked up two quick wickets in the middle overs, denting the West Indies charge and restricting them from breaching the 200-run mark.

However, the total of 195 proved challenging enough under pressure. India’s chase was built around Samson’s brilliance, as he combined aggression with calculated risk-taking. Even as wickets fell at the other end, the opener ensured the asking rate never spiralled out of control.

With nerves tested and stakes sky-high, India held firm to complete the chase and book their date with England in Mumbai. The stage is now set for a blockbuster semi-final showdown at the Wankhede.