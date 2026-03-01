Modi Offers Prayers at Thirupparamkundram Murugan Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the historic Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy Temple in Thirupparamkundram, offering prayers during his visit to Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister was accorded a traditional reception at the temple and performed special pooja to Lord Murugan. Tight security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple premises, with police deployment and access restrictions to ensure smooth conduct of the visit.

The visit formed part of his broader tour that included the launch and foundation stone laying of major infrastructure and development projects in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Devotees and party supporters gathered in large numbers in the temple town during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Thirupparamkundram is one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan and holds significant spiritual importance in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister’s visit drew attention to the temple’s religious and cultural heritage.