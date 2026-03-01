10 Killed as Protests Over Khamenei’s Death Turn Violent Near US Consulate in Pakistan

— At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured as protests over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spiralled into violence near the United States Consulate in Karachi on Sunday.

Large crowds gathered outside the diplomatic compound, with demonstrators hurling stones and clashing with security forces amid heightened regional tensions. Police used crowd-control measures to disperse protesters and secure the area, while nearby roads were sealed.

Authorities said similar demonstrations were reported in other cities, prompting tighter security around foreign missions and key installations. Officials urged calm and called for peaceful expression, warning that violence and attacks on diplomatic facilities would invite strict action as the situation remains tense.