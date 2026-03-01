Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Named Interim Supreme Leader of Iran

Senior cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed to serve as interim Supreme Leader of Iran following the confirmed death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent strikes.

Arafi will be part of a temporary leadership council formed to carry out the duties of the

Supreme Leader during the transition period. This council includes key figures such as the Iranian president and the head of the judiciary, and it will serve until the country’s Assembly of Experts selects a permanent successor.

The move reflects Iran’s constitutional process for leadership change after the sudden loss of its long-serving supreme leader. Arafi’s appointment aims to provide stability and maintain governance continuity during this critical period as the nation navigates both external pressures and internal transition.