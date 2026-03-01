Congress-DMK Acted as ‘Speed Breakers’ in Puducherry’s Growth: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the previous Congress-DMK regime in Puducherry, alleging that it functioned as a “speed breaker” in the Union Territory’s growth and development journey.

Addressing a large public gathering after launching, dedicating to the nation and laying foundation stones for projects worth over ₹2,700 crore, he urged people to reflect on the governance during the earlier regime. He described the Congress and the DMK as corrupt parties that had impeded Puducherry’s progress and were now attempting to regain power despite public opposition.

Highlighting the performance of the present “double-engine” NDA government led by the AINRC and the BJP, he said Puducherry has witnessed stability and development under the current dispensation. In contrast, he alleged that during the Congress rule, even ration shops lacked rice, salaries were delayed and people faced numerous hardships.

He further charged that crime had increased and political instability prevailed during the previous regime. Accusing the Congress of treating Puducherry as an “ATM for one family sitting in Delhi,” he said the years under Congress-DMK rule were marked by corruption, crime and suffering of the poor.

The Prime Minister claimed that goons and drug mafias had ruled the streets during that period and that governance had collapsed. Referring to the DMK’s role in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, he alleged that the party was associated with multiple scams there as well.